Drake Bell Teases ‘Drake & Josh’ Reunion With Josh Peck: ‘We’re Working On Something’

A Drake & Josh reunion may be in the works, but not exactly in the way fans might expect. Drake Bell hinted at an exciting project he’s working on with Josh Peck during his appearance at the iHeartRadio Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday. However, he made it clear to E! News that the project is not exactly a Drake & Josh reboot, but something new that is still sure to please.

“Josh and I have been talking. He’s come up with some cool ideas. And, yeah, I can’t really go into exactly what we’re doing, but it’s going to be really cool and exciting. I’m really excited to do it,” the former Nickelodeon star said.

Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. The series followed two teen stepbrothers with very different personalities, Drake and Josh, as they adjusted to their new family dynamic and navigated through high school in hilarious adventures. Miranda Cosgrove, Nancy Sullivan, and Jonathan Goldstein also starred.

Bell added that fans have been approaching him for years to ask when the popular series would be getting rebooted, so he is excited to see their reactions when the new project is unveiled. The series won’t exactly see an older Drake and Josh as fans would expect, though.

“Neither of us want to do a reboot,” Bell explained, adding that they needed to come back with more than just the college years. “It had to be something cool, it has to be something creative, so, no, honestly I never thought that we would be coming back…I think we’ve come up with something that’s a little bit more creative and a little more exciting.”

Bell couldn’t say much more about the new show at the time, but a source later told People that it is going to be “more adult and really funny.”

In any event, Bell is thrilled to be working alongside his “brotha” again. The two first met when working on Nickelodeon’s comedy sketch series The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes in 1999 and built an instant bond.

“He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along,” Bell said of Peck.

Drake & Josh follows several other Nickelodeon hits in the process of coming back. In February, it was announced that All That, another comedy sketch series, would be revived with new and original cast members, according to NBC. Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Rugrats, Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, a Spongebob spinoff are also rumored to be returning to television.