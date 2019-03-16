Well-Endowed ‘Maxim’ Model Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Insane Beach Bod In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Blonde bombshell Lindsey Pelas has become something of an internet sensation, captivating hearts and minds on popular social media platform Instagram. Having cultivated a sizable fan base comprised of approximately 8.5 million followers, it’s clear that whatever she is doing is working. Whether it’s promoting a new product line and enjoying her status as an influencer or simply posting a sexy, sultry snapshot to her feed to keep things interesting, Lindsey knows exactly how to produce results.

In her most recent image shared to Instagram, the former Playboy model can be seen striking a coquettish pose that leaves very little to the imagination. Looking over her shoulder with a coy, smoldering expression, Lindsey shoots a moody gaze at the camera lens. Her green eyes are framed by perfectly sculpted brows, luxurious lashes, and a hint of eyeliner. Wearing a bit of concealer and foundation to flatten her already flawless complexion, the blonde bombshell can also be seen sporting a nude lip.

Lindsey’s signature platinum blonde locks are styled in loose, easy waves which tumble about her shoulders, cascading down her back to lie at her hip.

While her teasing glance may be enticing to some of her more amorous admirers, it’s clear that her enviable figure and curvaceous body are the focal points of the photo. Lindsey’s ample assets are captured in profile, an expanse of sideboob clearly visible. Her full, round derriere is also put on display by the thong bottoms of her one-piece bikini. The bikini is high-waisted, quite skimpy, and altogether scandalous.

Offering up a bit of cheeky prose in the caption accompanying the provocative shot, Lindsey Pelas makes it pretty clear that she’s no fan of gossip or of backbiting. It seems that her legions of devotees also appreciated her candor — and her body — awarding over 185,000 likes and 2,600-plus comments to her latest effort.

One user wrote, “I prefer to talk to you watching your eyes,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji and a heart emoji. A second Instagram fan quipped, “What a picture to wake up to, on a dull day in England.”

The former comment may seem somewhat ironic, given that Pelas also hosts her own podcast, which is titled Eyes Up Here. The model was recently caught on camera by TMZ, via YouTube, sharing her opinion on America’s favorite convenience food — the hot dog.

In response to a paparazzi question about the potential trade involving NBA star Anthony Davis, Pelas replied that she didn’t know much about the details, as she attended basketball games “for the hot dogs.”

Later in the segment, one TMZ staffer insinuated that “that era is over,” referring to Pelas’ sex appeal. This seems unlikely, however, if the flood of comments from her fans and followers are to be taken into account.