‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 18: The Truth Devastates Lola

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 18 through 22 bring a shocking prison break for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon. Plus, Christine wonders what Rey is up to, Kyle spills the beans to Lola, and Arturo takes the winds out of Mia’s threat by confessing to Abby.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) on board with their hunt for J.T. (Thad Luckinbill.) With Rey’s help, the men intercept the van transporting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) to begin their prison terms. According to She Knows Soaps, they explain to the skeptical women that they have reason to believe J.T. is alive. At first, Victoria hesitates to think it could be true, but then she hears the details that Katie gives Billy about her “friend” from Newman Ranch, and even Victoria is convinced. The men use the secluded Abbott cabin to hide them while they attempt to lure J.T. to another location.

Eventually, Victor (Eric Braeden) learns of his son and ex-son-in-law’s risky plan for Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon. Considering The Mustache usually has ideas of his own, it remains to be seen if he teams up with Nick and Billy or if he continues with his plans for saving his wife and daughter.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) questions Rey’s motives. She wonders if Rey is loyal to the Genoa City Police Department or if he is loyal to Sharon, whom he says he loves. Rey is helping the women hide out until they find J.T., and Christine senses that something is going on with him.

After the surgery, Kyle (Michael Mealor) decides to tell Lola (Sasha Calle) the truth. Lola feels upset when Kyle isn’t by her side before her surgery, and she has no clue that the reason is that Kyle is at Summer’s (Hunter King) side instead. When the surgery is over, Kyle tells Lola that he’s a married man and Summer is his wife.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) threatens Arturo (Jason Canela.) Mia wants Arturo to help her get back with Rey. If Arturo refuses to help her, then Mia will tell Abby (Melissa Ordway) that they slept together. However, Arturo works to beat Mia to the punch. He confesses to Abby. Abby may be more upset than Arturo thought she would be after she hears all the details. In fact, these two may be headed for splitsville.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Y&R will not air on Thursday, March 21 or Friday, March 22 because of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The show returns as usual on Monday, March 25 with a brand new week of excitement and intrigue for Genoa City. Expect to see Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back in town when the number one CBS Daytime drama returns.