National Security Expert To Trump: ‘STFU’

In an interview with MSNBC, national security expert Malcolm Nance accused President Donald Trump of inspiring violence both in the United States and abroad, Raw Story reports.

Nance went on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss the New Zealand terror attack at mosques in Christchurch, and Trump’s reaction to the tragic event.

“Can I rant for a second?” he asked host Joy Reid, before explaining that he had “spent his entire life” working with American allies in the Middle East. “But we’ve turned a blind eye to the Americans in our own midst who are terrorists,” he continued.

“The president is pushing this — the president is their champion,” Nance said.

Nance then told Trump to “Sierra Tango Foxtrot Uniform,” which is, according to Urban Dictionary, “an extended and very sarcastic form of STFU,” an abbreviation of “Shut The F*ck Up.”

“You know what? To be quite honest, he needs to Sierra Tango Foxtrot Uniform – and if he doesn’t understand what that means he needs to ask the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on March 15, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant gunned down and killed at least 49 people at two New Zealand mosques. The killer praised Donald Trump in his “manifesto,” expressing support for a number of right-wing pundits and media personalities who have, he wrote, inspired him to commit the heinous crime.

In the aftermath of the New Zealand massacres, Trump downplayed the threat of white nationalism, according to CNN.

Furthermore, according to Vox, less than 24 hours after the carnage Trump echoed the mass shooter suggesting that there is an immigrant “invasion” threatening the United States. The shooter referenced an immigrant “invasion” multiple times in his manifesto.

In 2017, in what can be described as a manifestation of Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric, the administration imposed a travel ban on citizens of six majority Muslim nations. As Bloomberg pointed out, this came as no surprise given that Trump had spewed anti-Muslim rhetoric on the campaign trail, frequently telling a story about an American general dipping bullets in pig blood before executing Muslims.

More recently, as Esquire reported, Trump bragged about having “tough people” on his side — biker gangs, law enforcement officials, the military — who “don’t play it tough” but would be willing to if they “go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad.”

According to national security expert Malcolm Nance, President Donald Trump is “stoking violence not just in the United States, but around the world.”

Because of this, according to Nance, American national security and intelligence officials are unable to do their work.