Khloe Kardashian Dolls Up In A Pink Satin Robe For Sultry Instagram Selfie

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian appeared to be having a hard time moving on after the heartbreaking – and very public – cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend and father of her only child, Tristan Thompson. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a very cryptic message on Instagram on Thursday, in which she opened up about the struggle of “forgetting someone.”

But Khloe seemed to be in a much better mood this weekend when she took to her Instagram page to post a sultry selfie. On Saturday, the KUWTK star treated her 89.3 million Instagram followers to a glamorous snapshot of herself, as she posed in a sumptuous satin robe for the perfect morning pic.

The bodacious TV personality looked flawless in the intimate snap, which appeared to have been taken inside her Calabasas, California, home. While she is not shy about flaunting her internet-famous curves on social media, this time Khloe chose to post a close-up snap of her hairstyle and makeup, letting her beautiful visage take the spotlight.

The Revenge Body host looked radiant in the sleek pink satin robe, which played up her platinum blonde tresses and beautifully complemented her fair skin. As she leaned over to her phone to capture the close-up shot, Khloe got flirty with the camera and slightly parted her pouty lips in a seductive way.

For her latest Instagram snap, the reality television star dolled up with a very flattering choice of makeup. Khloe accentuated her pretty features with shimmering pink and mauve eyeshadow, as well as a generous amount of mascara. She highlighted up her plump lips with nude lipstick and completed her sexy look with artfully contoured eyebrows.

Khloe added a little pizzazz to her robe with a delicate necklace that sported a lovely crescent moon pendant. She let her blonde locks frame her face, showcasing her fresh morning look in a tasteful and stylish display.

A quick scan of Khloe’s Instagram page revealed that she had modeled the same look in a previous, more flirtatious post, which gave a better view of her satin robe.

The new photo earned Khloe some viral attention, garnering more than 20,000 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted. The flood of online appreciation quickly rose to nearly 700,000 likes and close to 4,500 comments, as Khloe’s Instagram followers reached out to compliment the reality TV star on her impeccable look and “natural makeup.”

“Wow you look amazing,” wrote one person, ending their message with a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re beautiful Khloe, inside and out!!” commented one of her fans, while another echoed the sentiment in a message that read, “You’re so beautiful and strong! [heart emoji].”

One of her social media followers took the time to leave a lengthier, uplifting message, writing, “You have come a long way Koko, keep smiling at the world, you and baby True, you deserve to smile.”