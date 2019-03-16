R. Kelly’s Trial Will Allow Cameras In The Courtroom Despite Objections From Alleged Victims

R.Kelly will be facing trial for sexual abuse charges and the judge overseeing the case has ruled that cameras will be involved during the trial.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Lawrence Flood ruled on Friday that video and audio recording would be allowed throughout the trial, as well as still photos. Flood said video coverage will begin on the March 22 hearing and will be allowed for every hearing that follows. While Kelly wasn’t in attendance for the hearing, his camp is reportedly not fighting the judge’s decision.

“Mr. Kelly wants everyone to know what is going on in an open and transparent process,” his attorney, Steve Greenberg, said to the Chicago Sun-Tribune. “People can form their own opinions about what they see, and they don’t have to rely on rumor and innuendo.”

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Previously, Michael Avenatti took to Twitter to issue a statement suggesting he has evidence of the singer engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl. Kelly was arrested for the charges in February but was released on a $100,000 bond. In March, he was arrested again for allegedly owing $161,000 to his ex-wife, Andrea, for their children.

Two of the four girls involved in Kelly’s sexual abuse trial will reportedly testify against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer. However, neither alleged victim is interested in having cameras at their trial.

In a letter to Judge Flood, the victims shared their disinterest of going public during the trial. The victims used initials “H.W.” and “R.L.” to sign off on the letter. H.W. told the judge she doesn’t want to be a “public spectacle” and that they have already dealt with being shamed by Kelly’s legal team.

Kelly has maintained his innocence throughout his recent arrest and impending trial as he pleaded not guilty in February to all 10 charges brought against him. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning, Kelly claimed that the alleged victims were “lying” to him and that they are all out for the star’s money. Another one of his lawyers, Brian Nix, echoed Kelly’s claims to Rolling Stone shortly after Kelly was arrested and spent three days in Cook County Prison.

“Rob [Kelly’s real nickname] is disappointed by the unsubstantiated allegations of behavior that portrays him as a monster by people with a pecuniary motive,” Nix said. “He believes that the scripted documentary by Lifetime has created collusion between and amongst female friends who have been converted to victims.”