‘Fuller House’ Should Kill Off Aunt Becky, Says Wendy Williams

The daytime talk show host thinks the Netflix series should bump off Lori Loughlin's sitcom character.

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams has some thoughts about the way that Netflix can handle Lori Loughlin’s character on Fuller House, the spinoff of the 1990s sitcom Full House. Williams says that since Loughlin was arrested and charged with playing a role in the college cheating scandal, she’s got to go, and what would be faster than to kill her off?

CinemaBlend reports that Williams believes that they will likely just say that Aunt Becky has headed out of town, but instead, she thinks that they should get rid of Loughlin’s character permanently. The franchise doesn’t have anything against killing off characters. Prior to the current reboot, Danny Tanner’s first wife was killed off before the original series started, and D.J.’s husband met a similar fate.

She says that Loughlin has been prancing around like the queen of the Hallmark Channel, pretending to be so wholesome while she was cheating and stealing to get her kids into college under false pretenses.

“Is this the woman you want to represent you? I mean she’s a thief. She’s a liar. And dragged her daughters into it…. I was rethinking Fuller House last night. Alright, Fuller House too shouldn’t be canceled and I’ll tell you why. Candace Cameron Bure, she’s so lovely. She’s not stealing. John Stamos just had a baby. They’re expensive. He needs his money and the rest of them are funny. It’s a funny show. So what they should do is kill off Lori Loughlin and have the rest of them continue on.”

TooFab says that in her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams blasted Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes as part of a scam to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into USC as crew team prospects.

Williams thinks that Netflix should follow the path set by Hallmark, which, she noted, had canceled the drama, When Calls The Heart.

“Hallmark actually canceled the whole series, I guess you all weren’t watching it that much. The whole series is about to be off…”

Access says that Hallmark has also canceled the mystery series that Loughlin stars in, Garage Sale Mystery. Sarah Strange, Loughlin’s co-star, was quoted as saying she’s “bereft” at the cancellation of the series, which has been on the Hallmark Mysteries Channel since 2013. Strange thanked the cast and crew but didn’t mention Loughlin by name, other than to comment that she was shocked by the recent developments.