Honey Boo Boo Says Guys ‘Slip Into Her DMs’ & Shares More On Her Dating Life

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has opened up about being a young woman in the social media era and what that means for her dating life, as Us Weekly shared. The 15-year old reality star sat down with her older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, to talk about Alana’s love life and how being in the spotlight has changed the dating game for the once-pageant star.

“I get that every day. Another dude slips into my DMs. I’m just like, ‘Delete.’ What I normally do … they’re like, ‘Hey. … Oh, you’re beautiful.’ I’m like, ‘Thanks.’ Then I go and look at their profile, and they look bad. I just, ‘Bye’,” Alana shared in reference to her private messages.

Big sister Lauryn stepped in with some sisterly advice, saying that it shouldn’t matter what someone looks like, it’s their personality that matters the most. Lauryn married her long-time boyfriend Joshua Efird in 2018 with the family in attendance during a Las Vegas Ceremony. The couple has one child together, a daughter, Ella Grace.

Lauryn also dropped a bomb on Alana’s love life, saying that her little sister has the hots for her Dancing With The Stars Juniors partner, Tristan Ianiero. After Alana said that she had her eye on someone special, Lauryn shared that it was, in fact, Tristan and that her sister is “in love” with him, which was met with giggles by the two.

The duo also opened up about their mother June Shannon’s relationship with her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

“He’s really good, like, he’s really stepped up. Kinda like a father figure to Alana, you know? And just all around it’s been really good,” Lauryn shared.

As TMZ reported, June and Geno were arrested this week following a “domestic incident” that occurred at an Alabama gas station. When law enforcement officials arrived, they found drug paraphernalia on the Mama June: From Not To Hot star, and arrested her on drug possession charges. June admitted to the police that the white substance they found was crack cocaine. Geno warned cops to be mindful of the needles that the couple had in their possession so that they did not stick themselves, and he was also taken into custody.

The police also found a glass pipe on June, and a green pill bottle that contained more of the aforementioned white substance. TMZ also shared a recording of the reality star where she sounded “manic” over the ordeal when speaking to a tow truck driver. She frequently repeats herself and stumbles over her recount of what went down with her, Geno, and the police.

Page Six further shared that Geno has a lengthy criminal history, including theft, burglary, and criminal destruction of property. He and June have been dating for three years, following her split from her husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.