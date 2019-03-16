Kylie Jenner Hits The Town In Sexy Black Outfit Sans Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was photographed out on the town on Friday night, but her baby daddy, Travis Scott, was not by her side.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner stepped out for a girls night in Los Angeles, as she and her gal pals were spotted having dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly hung out with her friends inside the establishment for a couple of hours and then left in her lavish Rolls Royce.

Kylie was photographed wearing a form fitting black jumpsuit, which included cut out on the sides to flaunt Jenner’s flat tummy and toned abs. The reality star looked slim and trim as she displayed her curves for the outing.

Jenner had her long, dark hair parted to the side and worn in loose waves that fell over her shoulder and cascaded down her back. She also donned a full face of makeup, which included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a light pink color on her lips.

Kylie sported white polish on her long fingernails, and carried a tiny black leather handbag. She wore minimal jewelry, rocking a ring on her left pointer finger.

Fans haven’t seen Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in public together since the rumors of the rapper’s alleged cheating surfaced. Jenner reportedly found evidence while looking through Scott’s phone that led her to believe her baby daddy may have been cheating on her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it’s been a tough few weeks for Kylie, who not only dealt with some relationship issues with Travis, but also had a falling out with her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

As many fans already know, Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, prompting Kylie to side with her sister and kick Jordyn out of her guest house, where she’s been living for about a year.

“They haven’t seen each other but to think they haven’t been in communication with each other is kinda crazy. Their lives were practically one for many years. Kylie cannot function without Jordyn, literally. She cannot go her entire life without her. Jordyn got honest about it and Kylie can see her side,” an insider told Radar Online of the friendship.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this month.