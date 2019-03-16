Luke Perry’s Death Discussed By Famous Doctors In New TV Special

Luke Perry’s death earlier this month still has fans in a state of shock, and the Reelz channel has decided to put together a TV special about the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, which is titled Luke Perry: In His Own Words.

According to Life & Style, the Luke Perry TV special will include interviews with the actor as he opens up about the things that were the most important to him in his life. During the show, two famous TV doctors, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dr. Drew Pinsky, will weigh in on the Perry family’s decision to take the actor off of life support following a massive stroke.

“We know he had a massive stroke where a blood clot went to his brain, or a blood clot formed in his brain. Now, because you have nothing else you can do to heal the patient, you put them in a medically induced coma to try to allow the brain whatever recovery time it can use. At the end of a few days if it doesn’t show recovery, it means that Luke Perry, when he wasn’t in that ICU bed anymore, he was already in heaven,” Dr. Oz says in a sneak peek of the special.

Dr. Drew went on to reveal that he believes Luke’s family made the right decision to terminate life support as the actor’s quality of life would likely not have been very good following the damage that was done by the stroke.

Gone but never forgotten. REELZ’ Luke Perry In His Own Words documentary explores the late actor’s career through his own reflections on a life of influence, legacy and personal tragedy. https://t.co/3DENBVbVxL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 16, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry’s family members, including his children, Jack and Sophie, his mother and step-father, his brother and sister, his former wife, and his fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, were all with the actor at the time of his death.

Sources tell ET that his family never left his side throughout his hospitalization and that they had been praying for a miracle, which sadly did not come.

Perry was reportedly cremated and his ashes were scattered at his farm in Vanleer, Tennessee. The actor reportedly bought the 380-acre property in the 90’s during the height of his Beverly Hills, 90210 fame.

Luke had reportedly just finished filming the movie 8 Seconds, where he played a young rodeo champion, and during his time on set had become interested in raising cattle, which prompted his decision to purchase the farm.

Luke’s family is reportedly planning to honor the actor with a private ceremony in a few weeks.

Luke Perry: In His Own Words is set to air on the Reelz Channel on Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. EST.