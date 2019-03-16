Prince Harry And Prince William Had A Rift That Drove The Families Apart, Not Meghan And Kate, Says Filmmaker

Harry and Meghan began the process of moving away from William and Kate last week.

Prince William and Prince Harry are the two members of the royal family whose feud drove Harry and Meghan to move away from the castle where they were next-door-neighbors and into their own home, a filmmaker tells Fox News.

For months, the rumor mill has been churning out headline after headline about the supposed beef between the Duchesses, Kate and Meghan. In a way, Meghan makes for an easy target for rumors. After all, she’s a foreigner; she brings her own culture and management style — both of which clash with the slower-paced and more traditional ways of the British monarchy — to the table. While it’s no fault of her own, her father’s side of the family has been a constant source of embarrassment to the Royal Family.

So it would seem to track that Meghan rubbed her sister-in-law the wrong way, so much so that last week, after months of knowing that it was going to happen eventually, Harry and Meghan reportedly began the process of moving away from their next-door neighbors and into a Windsor family home down the road.

As it turns out, though, it may not have been the sisters-in-law that had the feud that drove the families apart.

Filmmaker Nick Bullen, who has been documenting the Royal Family for almost two decades, says it’s the brothers, not the sisters-in-law, that have been feuding.

Bullen says that in his documentary Royal View, viewers will learn the “much sexier” truth about what happened within the family.

“It’s actually that William and Harry have had a rift. I think you know, look. All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public.”

Bullen doesn’t say specifically what caused the rift between the two brothers. Rather, he hints broadly that, after 30-something years, the two men have simply grown apart in their lives.

After decades of generally being a part of the same narrative — the sons of royalty who lost their mother at an early age — the boys are now adult men with their own jobs and own families. William now has three kids of his own, and Harry has one on the way. William, though likely decades away from the job, is starting to prepare for his eventual role as king, while Harry is settling into his own role as the second son with no real shot at the throne.

As such, says the filmmaker, it only makes sense that the idea of the families living next door to each other doesn’t really work for them, and that’s at least part of the reason why Harry and Meghan struck out for the relative privacy of Frogmore Cottage, where they hope to make their home.

