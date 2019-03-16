Kate Beckinsale Reveals That She Once Broke Up With A Guy Because He Didn’t Compliment Her Enough

Pete Davidson may want to keep showering Kate Beckinsale with compliments if he wants to keep dating her. During a recent interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress revealed that she once broke up with a guy because he didn’t compliment her enough on a date, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to Beckinsale, the disastrous date happened at Disney World where she and the guy argued about her decision to wear Minnie Mouse ears.

“There was some sort of argument about he didn’t think I looked cute in the ears… He didn’t compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears],” she said. “So it was done. I was out. I was over it.”

She went on to express how appalled she was by his reaction.

“If you’re going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you’re over 40 because it’s a commitment,” she added. “… I was super offended.”

Cosmopolitan Magazine reports that Davidson and Beckinsale were first spotted together as they exited a Golden Globes party in January. They reportedly weren’t shy about showing off their affection for one another at the event, as an insider told Page Six that “they were flirting all night and sipping champagne.”

In early February, they were seen holding hands as they left one of his comedy shows which, at the time, was the biggest confirmation that this was more than just casual flirting.

But earlier this month, they made their relationship very public when they made out at a hockey game. As Pop Crush notes, it seemed like a very intimate moment between two people who are very into each other.

Although some have called the pairing weird, a source told Us Weekly that Davidson is actually her type because she likes “young” guys who have a great sense of humor.

Davidson was previously engaged to pop superstar Ariana Grande. As Us Weekly notes, the two broke up in October 2018, less than six months after the news of their engagement went public. A month earlier, Mac Miller, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, died of an accidental drug overdose. Around the time of the breakup, a source told E! News that Grande was overwhelmed by her grief and felt that she couldn’t proceed with her relationship with Davidson.

“She’s been battling her feelings and knows that she needs to take time for herself right now,” they said.

But it’s clear that Davidson has rebounded and looks happy in his new relationship with Beckinsale. Based on what she said on The Late Late Show, it appears that as long as he keeps complimenting her, everything should be fine.