Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Famous Derriere On Display In Curve-Hugging Joggers

In the wake of the cheating accusations that surfaced after Jennifer Lopez’s recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez, the internet has been abuzz with headlines about her fiancé’s alleged affair with Playboy model Jessica Canseco. But JLo continued to pay no mind to the allegations and was all smiles as she boarded ARod’s private jet in Miami yesterday.

According to The Daily Mail, the platinum-selling artist took her beau’s private plane on a mystery trip on Saturday. Packing a bevy of suitcases that would suffice for a long-haul trip, JLo made her way onto the aircraft with her two kids, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, in tow. While ARod wasn’t spotted together with the trio, the former New York Yankees baseball player was believed to be traveling with the happy family, noted the media outlet.

As always, Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous and wasn’t shy about flaunting her killer curves during the family outing. The 49-year-old singer and actress showed off her incredible figure in a form-fitting beige tracksuit, putting her famous derriere on display in the curve-hugging number.

“In true ‘Jenny from the Block’ fashion, the beauty wore her long locks in a tight ponytail, while sporting large hoop earrings,” stated The Daily Mail.

JLo teamed up her flattering beige bottoms and matching sweatshirt with a pair of grey Timberland boots, showing that you can travel in style and be comfortable at the same time. The Wedding Planner star rocked a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and added a little glamour to her casual outfit with a metallic Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her famous posterior in form-fitting trousers as she boards fiancé Alex Rodriguez's private jet https://t.co/fxizBRv8Q3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 16, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer Lopez is adamant about not letting the recent cheating rumors spoil her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Neither JLo nor ARod have made any public statements about the alleged affair between Rodriguez and Jose Canseco’s ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Jose Canseco has doubled up on his accusations, challenging Rodriguez to take a polygraph test and settle the matter once and for all.

“Alex Rodriguez, I challenge you to a polygraph are you man enough to face me,” the formed baseball star wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

Jose Canseco insists that Rodriguez has been sleeping with his former wife for years and that the two have even continued their relationship behind JLo’s back.

Alex since you are a man's man why don't you contact me and we'll talk about it face-to-face you know how to reach me — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 13, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became engaged last weekend, after the retired athlete proposed during the lavish vacation that the pair was enjoying in the Bahamas. Their big romantic moment was tarnished the following day after Jose Canseco went on a Twitter storm accusing ARod of cheating on his bride-to-be.

Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

“Jennifer Lopez, I hear you’re a very good person I am sorry you are caught up in the middle of this but the truth has to be told,” Canseco wrote on Twitter.