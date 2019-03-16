John Stamos Gets Nick Jonas Tattooed On His Arm For Hilarious ‘Feud’

The one-up feud continues. For the past few weeks, John Stamos and Nick Jonas have been battling each other on social media to see who is the bigger fan. The two musicians have created t-shirts, sweatshirts, pillows, and blankets with each other’s faces plastered on them in an effort to win the prank war. Stamos’ latest move is a tough act to follow, as it involves some potentially permanent ink.

On Friday evening, Stamos shared a photo to Instagram and Twitter of his latest tattoo – an image of Nick Jonas’ face. The epic shot showed the Fuller House actor sitting on a work table as a tattoo artist inked Nick’s face on his forearm. The new tattoo is no small feat and looks just like the real former Disney star!

“#Jobrosforlife,” Stamos simply captioned the photo.

Although it is unclear if the tattoo is fake or real, Stamos appears to have won this round. The photo garnered over 400,000 likes and counting. Fans in the comments section couldn’t help but be impressed.

“This is on a new level,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is getting out of hand and I love it,” another said.

How will Nick respond?

Stamos, 55, has been a known fan of the Jonas Brothers since their Disney Channel days. He has been spotted wearing Jonas Brothers t-shirts on more than one occasion, including an outing in July 2018 and to the American Music Awards in October 2018, according to People.

In honor of the Jonas Brothers’ reunion last month, Nick finally responded to Stamos by wearing a sweatshirt designed with a photo of Stamos wearing a Jonas Brothers t-shirt. He shared the photo on Instagram, telling Stamos it’s “his move” in the caption, and the prank war was born.

Stamos hit back in early March when he posed on Instagram with a pillow designed with a photo of Jonas wearing his Stamos sweatshirt.

Nina Dobrev tagged Nick in Stamos’ photo, calling him out to make the next move. The comment later appeared on the Comments by Celebs Instagram page.

“@nickjonas Please get this photo of Stamos sleeping next to you printed on a pillow too, and post it. The internet needs it,” she wrote.

Nick fired back with something even better earlier this week – the whole scene printed on a comforter.

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are basking in the great success of their comeback single, “Sucker,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. The milestone makes the song their first-ever single to top the chart. This is reportedly only the beginning for the new and improved boy band, and fans can’t wait to see what else they have in store.