‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Reveals Why She Didn’t Want Anyone In Her Closet

It all has to do with Kim Zolciak-Biermann, by the way.

Who thought there could be so much drama surrounding a closet? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is smack dab in the middle of the drama revolving around her closet on a recent episode of the reality series. Episode 16 of Season 11 featured NeNe’s now-notorious “Bye Wig” party, where all the women were urged to attend a get-together sporting their natural hair.

After several rounds of drinks and a fight with NeNe and Marlo Hampton at the forefront, the women dispersed throughout the house to work on their issues and continue partying. While most of the women stayed downstairs in NeNe’s home, the Glee alum and Marlo journeyed upstairs to discuss their issues. Shortly after, the rest of the women followed, which ended up with NeNe ripping the shirt of a cameraman about to enter her closet. Now, Bravo is now revealing in a sneak peek why NeNe freaked out over the incident.

It turns out NeNe’s paranoia all stems from a Season 10 storyline revolving around another incident in her home. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, allegedly took video in one of NeNe’s bathrooms that contained a couple of live roaches. Accusations arose that NeNe lived in roach nest, which spawned a huge fight between the former friends.

NeNe addresses this in the upcoming sneak peek, saying it’s why she didn’t want anyone in her closet. In the new clip, NeNe and Marlo sit down with Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams to discuss the closet fiasco at the “Bye Wig” party.

“I felt humiliated last year with somebody being in my bathroom acting as if I had roaches,” NeNe said.

The clip then cuts to a scene from Season 10, when Kandi received a video from Kim regarding the roaches in the bathroom.

“My closet was dirty. I didn’t want nobody to go in and video it or look at my closet. If somebody say no they say no,” NeNe continued.

NeNe seemed fine about Porsha and Kandi entering her closet during the episode, but became angry when the camera crew began to follow the women in there. With her closet not being in order, NeNe decided to take action and physically stop the cameraman from entering the room to prevent an embarrassment over it being messy. Porsha and Kandi never commented that there was an issue with NeNe’s closet and are set to discuss the whole incident in the next episode of the series.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.