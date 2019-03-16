NeNe Leakes Says She Never Followed Andy Cohen And Sets The Record Straight

It was previously reported NeNe unfollowed Andy on social media, but that was never the case.

There has been some major drama surrounding the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Bravo daddy Andy Cohen was recently thrown into the mix. As the Inquisitr previously reported, RHOA star NeNe Leakes went on an unfollowing spree after the recent taping of the show’s reunion. NeNe unfollowed Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille. The Glee alum was still following RHOA newcomer Shamari DeVoe and longtime buddy, and friend of the Housewives, Marlo Hampton after the reunion.

The unfollowing spree came up on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live when Cynthia and Marlo sat down with Andy to discuss the season’s events. Andy’s control room noted that NeNe had also unfollowed him in addition to the four women on Instagram which made the host laugh at the fact. After catching wind of the conversation on WWHL, NeNe tweeted out the truth regarding her stance with Andy on social media.

“I will say it AGAIN! I was NEVER following @andy on Instagram. He wasn’t following me or any housewives! He knows this! In fact i texted him and asked, why did u say that on WWHL when we don’t follow each other! ALL FACTS! Now go ask him! I NEVER need to lie. For what?”

It looks like Andy’s control room got it wrong and the unfollow button was never clicked by NeNe. The RHOA OG is still following Andy on Twitter but never was on Instagram to begin with. Andy retweeted NeNe’s admission and confirmed the two had squashed their nonexistent beef and the two still follow one another on Twitter.

NeNe was correct about Andy’s following habits on Instagram, as the WWHL host does not follow any of the Housewives, even those that are close friends with him, including Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards. Andy does follow most of the current Housewives on Twitter and regularly engages with them.

As for now, NeNe is still not following Porsha, Kandi, Cynthia, and Eva but things could change in the future. The reunion for RHOA is set to air on March 24. While only one episode is confirmed for the reunion special at this time, in true Housewives fashion there will likely be three parts, especially since there is expected to be some serious exchanges between the women of Atlanta. Season 9 saw an epic four-part reunion for the women, followed by a three-part reunion in Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.