Stan Lee Cameo Confirmed For ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Fear not Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, you haven’t seen the last of Stan Lee. The genius behind Marvel Comics has been making cameos in MCU films since Iron Man’s big debut back in 2008. It’s something viewers wait for every time they attend a new Marvel film, and Stan’s cameos have always offered comedic relief for moviegoers.

After his death in November of last year, it was widely discussed if fans would see Stan in any MCU films moving forward. It had long been suspected that the writer had filmed several scenes ahead of time given his age and the health episodes he had within the last several years. This was eventually confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, but how many scenes he shot remains to be seen. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Feige let everyone know at least one more was coming in Avengers: Endgame.

Stan’s first appearance in an MCU film after his death came in last week’s Captain Marvel. While Carol Danvers was searching for Skrulls on a crowded train, she came across Stan, who was practicing lines for his upcoming role in Kevin Smith’s Mallrats. This wasn’t the only Stan moment in the film, however, as the studio paid tribute to the late great writer with intro credits dedicated to his time in the MCU.

Stan Lee has a cameo in Avengers: Endgame https://t.co/jNQfrCKVNy pic.twitter.com/oJNIvxjUgO — GameSpot (@GameSpot) March 16, 2019

The Marvel Studios logo introduction at the beginning of every film revs up fans before every MCU film and normally features the Avengers alongside other popular characters like Doctor Strange, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy. This time around, Stan could be seen within the letters of Marvel making all his cameos in the films of the last 11 years.

“I had always thought in the back of my head, should that day ever come — which as I’ve previously said, I wasn’t sure it would. Like, I envisioned him at 127 — that I would want something sort of touching and rousing up front, as opposed to sort of depressing at the end,” Feige noted of the intro.

Whether Stan has a cameo in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film remains to be seen. The Tom Holland flick is the last MCU film of 2019 and will officially kick off Phase 4 for the studio.

Through the powers of CGI, as well as unseen footage, its possible Stan could still make his way into MCU films going forward, much as the Star Wars franchise has done with the late Carrie Fisher.

To see Stan’s newest — and possibly last — cameo, check out Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26.