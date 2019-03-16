Sophie Turner & Fiance Joe Jonas Pack On The PDA During New York Stroll

Sophie Turner and her fiancé, former boybander Joe Jonas, looked all loved up on Friday as they strolled arm-in-arm through the streets of New York. The fan-favorite celebrity couple was spotted by paparazzi in SoHo, after stepping out for a lovely day out in the sun.

The Game of Thrones actress and her pop star beau decided to take advantage of the nice, warm weather and headed out for a low-key walk around town. As they traipsed through the trendy neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, Sophie and Joe were photographed looking very affectionate and happy as can be. The two were not shy about expressing their strong fondness for one another and packed on the PDA, as seen in a collection of adorable photos published on Saturday by The Daily Mail.

For their relaxed day out, Sophie and Joe donned casual, understated attire, stepping out in inconspicuous outfits. The two looked just like any regular couple hanging out in the street, enjoying each other’s company.

Sophie wore her already famous Louis Vuitton joggers — a colorful pair of loose light blue sweatpants with bright red stripes on the side, which she was also seen wearing earlier this week. The 23-year-old actress teamed up her sporty look with a simple black sweatshirt and a black jacket. She slipped into a pair of chunky black trainers for comfort.

Meanwhile, Joe wore plain black jeans and a white T-shit, emblazoned with a cartoon drawing and the words “Open, Sesame.” The 29-year-old DNCE frontman put on an oversized black-and-red denim jacket and completed his street-style, casual look with black sneakers.

The two lovebirds roamed around New York, enjoying a pleasant chat as they made their way through SoHo. All the while, Sophie had her hand wrapped around her fiancé’s arm and even stopped to give him a great big hug on the street.

At one point, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress got too warmed up from the walk and decided to take off her sweatshirt, revealing the tiny white crop top she wore underneath. Sophie continued her stroll in just her jacket and crop top, flashing her midriff as she walked beside Joe and putting her svelte waistline on display.

Ever the gentleman, Joe chivalrously carried his fiancée’s sweatshirt and even tied it around his waist so she could have her hands free.

The perfect couple ???? https://t.co/DLWNnUTSLf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 16, 2019

Sophie and Joe have been enjoying a very romantic week, filled with sweet dates and outings. On Monday, the pair hit the shops in Manhattan for a lovely family get-together with Sophie’s parents. The actress donned the same pair of Louis Vuitton joggers, looking effortlessly stylish in a white sweatshirt and a long-line teddy coat, as reported by The Daily Mail at the time.

On Wednesday, the couple was spotted walking around New York City with Sophie’s parents in tow. On the next day, the two headed out for a cute date at the basketball court and were photographed shooting hoops in New York.

Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas shoot hoops on sweet date at basketball court https://t.co/Y5Ip5EQvXe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 15, 2019

Sophie flaunted her athletic figure in a pair of grayscale leggings and a cut-off hoodie. The Dark Phoenix star wore a black baseball cap that read, “Bride Squad,” which may have been a nod at her upcoming wedding to the Jonas Brothers alumnus, as speculated by The Daily Mail.

While Sophie and Joe have yet to publicly set a date for their nuptials, the “Sucker” hitmaker let slip that they were planning a summer wedding, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.