‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Four Heroes Will Die In Upcoming Film

Brace yourselves, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, this one’s a doozy. The second full-length trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped last Thursday, sending the internet into a complete meltdown. Every inch of the video was analyzed as fans were desperately trying to discover new Easter eggs and hints at what’s to come in the team-up flick. One of the biggest mysteries lies within the pending deaths that could take place in the film, as it has been long-rumored that at least one Avenger will make the ultimate sacrifice.

A new fan theory from Reddit user TheRealBrandini97 is suggesting that not one, but four Avengers will bite the bullet by Endgame‘s conclusion. The theory was sparked by the new trailer and its merit lies within a particular voiceover sequence featuring Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“Whatever it takes,” was the general theme of the trailer which suggested the surviving heroes would do absolutely anything to reverse the effects of the snap and take down Thanos (Josh Brolin). Four Avengers uttered the line at the end of the trailer, and TheRealBrandini97 believes these are the heroes who won’t make it to the end credits.

Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner) all utter the phrase, which could mean 60 percent of the original Avengers will be gone forever.

Characters in the trailer who seem to be safe based upon this theory are Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Colonel Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Based on the theory, Thor and Bruce would be the only survivors of the original Avengers team, leaving a hole in the hearts of fans everywhere.

So does this theory hold water? It might, but it also might not. Based on their history, killing off four major characters doesn’t appear to be something the good folks at Marvel would be willing to do to their loyal fanbase. Losing one or two heroes would make the film more real, but taking out four characters would be absolute mayhem.

Before Avengers: Infinity War arrived last year, it was long suspected that either Captain America or Iron Man would be gone by the film’s end, but both characters were left standing as their comrades dusted away. One of the two men are still suspected to die in Endgame, but other fan theories go back and forth between who it could be.

Some have combated this theory, saying that Black Widow has a solo movie confirmed to come out in the next few years. While this is true, the new film is set to be an origin story, meaning it will take place long before Endgame and the other Avengers films.

To see if this new fan theory plays out, catch Avengers: Endgame in theaters on April 26.