‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Star Leroy Garrett Calls Out MTV For Unfair Edit

The Challenge: War of the Worlds is approximately halfway through as veterans and prospects battle to take home the million dollar prize. Season 33 of the popular MTV franchise has proven to be one of the best in years as fans are praising it online and backing it up with stellar ratings. The show has the highest ratings in almost six years since Rivals II and it appears as if the program is back in the good graces of fans who were upset in recent years over drama taking the main stage.

Some aren’t happy with the new Challenge however and they just so happen to be stars of Season 33. Leroy Garrett is on his 10th season with the series after starting on Rivals back in 2011. The barber never seemed to have much of an issue of the way he was portrayed on the series until now. After Episode 6, Leroy took to Twitter to express his disdain with the network which housed him for so long.

“Wow @Mtv @ChallengeMTV this is just wrong in some many ways. I can’t believe you edited everything I’ve said this season. Cut off all of my sentences, and portrayed me this way. Never been so disappointed in my life. This is just wrong.”

Will Theo and Leroy fight over Kam? Find out on a new episode of #TheChallenge33 TONIGHT at 9/8c on MTV! ???? pic.twitter.com/VsQUSIsXId — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 13, 2019

Leroy’s tweet comes after a storyline revolving around himself, Kam Williams and Theo Campbell. In last Wednesday’s episode, Leroy received the “jealous ex” edit as Kam and Theo’s budding relationship played out on screen. Kam and Leroy have admitted to dating in the past, but according to Kam, the two didn’t work out because she wanted more than Leroy did.

Now in the edit, producers have made Leroy look like he wants Kam back and have manipulated the situation. The veteran also retweeted a promo video from The Challenge which suggested Leroy and Theo would fight over Kam in the upcoming episode.

“You guys are really playing me this season with this bull**** edit. You know damn well this isn’t the real story,” he tweeted with an angry emoji.

Kam and Theo MTV

Several Challenge veterans have backed Leroy up, admitting this was a pattern for them with the network as well. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Cara Maria Sorbello, Amanda Garcia, Tori Hall, and Veronica Portilla all commented on Leroy’s posting saying they had all been there and supported their Challenge brother.

Amanda even confirmed Leroy’s tweets saying she was shocked at the edit. According to the fellow veteran, MTV producers turned everything around and said the whole situation was “unbelievable.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.