Suspended Cowboys’ Lineman David Irving Defends Himself After Snoop Dogg’s Criticisms

Irving asks to meet with Snoop for a one-on-one conversation.

David Irving, the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive lineman, received an indefinite suspension from the NFL last week. Irving was given the news on March 1 that the league would no longer allow him to play since he has repeatedly violated the NFL’s stance on drugs. Unfortunately for Irving, this wasn’t the first time he was suspended for failing a drug test, as he was also forced to sit out the first four games during the 2018 season for the same offense.

Irving’s most recent suspension left him fuming because the illegal substance that has caused him so many problems appears to be marijuana. On Thursday, he decided to take a stand, announcing on his Instagram that he will leave the NFL if the league does not take a more understanding stance toward marijuana. By comparison, other sports leagues have reduced their marijuana fines and suspensions since marijuana started becoming legalized in several states across the country.

“Weed … you’re addicted to this, and that. I mean…if I’m going to be addicted to something, I’d rather it be marijuana, which is medical. It’s medicine; I do not consider it a drug, rather than the Xanax bars or the hydros or the Seroquel and all that…that they feed you,” Irving said, according to the New York Post.

Irving, now 25, has played a total of four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. However, in the 2018 season, he only played in two games. Irving will become an unrestricted free agent, and it appears that Dallas has no intention of signing him again.

Irving’s reaction to his suspension, and his very public statement about leaving the NFL if the league doesn’t loosen its laws about marijuana, were not supported by all fans of the drug. Surprisingly, Snoop Dogg, who has long been a supporter of the movement to legalize marijuana, criticized Irving’s statements, finding them less than intelligent. Snoop feels that trying to win such a huge fight with the NFL over their drug policy isn’t a wise move for anybody. Snoop also feels that Irving is giving up a lucrative career because of marijuana, which isn’t something Snoop feels is smart, according to TMZ.

In response, Irving claims he has a lot of respect for Snoop, but Snoop simply does not know the whole story. Irving has publicly requested that Snoop meet with him personally so that the two can discuss the issue.

“I’m pretty sure if I could’ve met with Snoop and let him know exactly what I’m doing, the businesses I’ve set up and the things I’m doing, I’m pretty sure he would say different,” Irving said, according to TMZ.