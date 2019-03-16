Angelina Jolie’s Parenting Is Not About Appearances Since Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Jolie strongly believes she has been a good mother to her six children.

Since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Brad Pitt back on September 20, 2016, Angelina Jolie and Pitt have been in an intense custody battle. Like many custody battles, both Jolie and Pitt’s parenting skills have been called into question in court as well as by the media. While the former couple’s divorce battle settled down in 2017 after the two agreed to settle their disagreements confidentially, Jolie still found her parenting style called into question. Pitt and Jolie share six children together including 17-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh, and their 10-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

“Their parenting approach was always very different,” a source said, according to People. “Since their separation, it’s been obvious that they weren’t going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids.”

Regardless of the criticisms thrown at her by the media and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, Jolie still believes she is an excellent mother. Going through the custody battle has slowly taught her to be thick-skinned about her parenting style to the point where she no longer cares much about what others think. After all, Jolie is often seen out and about with her children at their various events. Whether in public or private, Jolie feels she invests most of her time and effort into the care of her six children, and she does her best to keep them happy, according to Celeb News Network.

“She isn’t trying so hard to look like a good mom; she is a good mom. She loves her kids and has access to do things like premieres and take them to enjoyable and different things so why not enjoy the perks that her life presents her,” a source close to Jolie said, according to Celeb News Network. “She loves having a great time with her kids and being out, and she will continue to do it because it is only natural for her to do.”

On the other hand, Pitt has expressed to others that he wants his children to be happy. So, seeing them out and about with Jolie having fun is something that he enjoys, and he could never be upset about. Pitt is mostly focused on caring about the well being of his children. Pitt’s primary complaint lately is more about Jolie spoiling the children too much, since he wants them to learn to work for what they will obtain in life like he did, and not have things so easily handed to them. Pitt would like some compromise on this point, but Jolie does not appear to be responding to his pressure.