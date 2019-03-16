Chrissy Teigen Makes Light Of College Admissions Scandal By Photoshopping Her Face Onto Athletes Bodies

'We are trying to get into Harvard,' Chrissy Teigen joked.

As new developments continue to emerge about the recent college admissions scandal involving big name celebrities, a fierce debate regarding the advantages of wealthy students has ensued. Fifty wealthy public figures and celebrities have been accused of using bribery and cheating to manipulate the admissions offices of well known universities. Lori Loughlin of Full House and Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives are among those who allegedly used their wealth to their advantage to ensure spots for their children in college. In wake of so much controversy, at least someone was able to make light of the situation. Chrissy Teigen poked fun at the scandal by posting pictures of her and her husband John Legend’s faces on the bodies of athletes, according to The Huffington Post.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly agreed to pay $50,000 to secure their daughters a spot at the University of Southern California. In addition, they are said to have presented the girls as crew recruits, claiming they participated in their high school rowing team. Nevertheless, their daughter’s high school stated that neither of the teens were involved with the sport.

Teigen mocked the deceitful efforts of the alleged by Photoshopping her face, as well as that of John Legend, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and her husband, Mike Rosenthal onto the faces of soccer player’s bodies.

“Does this look real? we are trying to get into Harvard,” she joked in the tweet.

Hallmark has dropped Lori Loughlin and Sephora has dropped her daughter, Olivia Jade, following the college admissions scandal ???? https://t.co/KeQx8gz2K5 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) March 16, 2019

Despite the comical nature of the post, it really draws further attention to the bigger issue at hand. Developments from the FBI investigation upon the case state that some parents really took their cheating to this absurd of a level. Some are said to have Photoshopped their children’s faces onto the bodies of athletes engaging in a sport.

Loughlin in particular has faced enormous public scrutiny for her alleged involvement in the cheating scandal. Her 19-year-old daughter Olivia Jade has experienced the backlash from the shocking turn of events, according to Vox. Jade is a social media influencer who boasts 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube. Her content ranges from beauty and makeup videos to question and answer sessions with her famous mother.

Jade has been previously hired by various companies to promote their products through her Instagram page and YouTube videos. Some of this promotion was based upon her identity as a college student, an identity that is now clearly in question. Since the wake of the scandal, Jade has been dropped from a partnership she had with the makeup brand Sephora.