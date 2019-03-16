Khloe Kardashian As ‘The Bachelorette’: ABC Exec Reveals The Truth Behind The Rumors

In February, the creator of ABC’s hit reality series The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, said in more than one post on Twitter that he was courting Khloe Kardashian to be the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The 34-year-old quickly shut Fleiss down on Twitter, accusing him of using her name for “clickbait” and threatening to sick her lawyers on him.

Fans of both the Bachelor franchise and of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were left wondering who was really telling the truth. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Rob Mills, the head of reality programming at ABC, explained what really went down behind-the-scenes.

Mills said that Fleiss is very friendly with Kardashian’s momager, Kris Jenner. “They judged Miss America together, so they’ve spent some time together, and Kris is a friend to the show,” he stated.

However, Mills said that Fleiss’ tweet in which he revealed to the world that he was in contact with Jenner about having her daughter on The Bachelorette was a “very premature” thing for him to publicly say.

The executive said that he knows that it was “an incredibly sensitive time” for Kardashian when Fleiss started throwing her name into the mix on social media, as she had just found out that Tristan Thompson — her boyfriend of more than two years and the father of her 11-month-old daughter, True Thompson — had cheated on her.

“I don’t think there was any real conversation because it’s not the right time to have that conversation,” said Mills.

While it sounds like Mills never expected to book Kardashian on The Bachelorette, unlike Fleiss, he, of course, wouldn’t mind having the gorgeous star on the series.

“[With Khloe], this is a woman who just had a baby and was cheated on — that is a powerful story that I think everyone could get behind, even if you know nothing about the Kardashians,” he said.

Meanwhile, ABC announced that 24-year-old Hannah Brown from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year, will be the lady searching for love on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which is slated to premiere on Monday, May 13.

And, if Kardashian is interested in appearing in a different TV show to search for love, Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger told Hollywood Life that she would love to work with her.