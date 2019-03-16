Olivia Culpo Wears Dangerously Short Minidress In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Olivia Culpo also looks flawless, whether she is taking on Mexico, the U.S. or anywhere else in the world, really. On Friday, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in Mexico City in which she is donning a seriously short minidress that shows off her legs for days.

In the photo in question, the 26-year-old model is rocking an asymmetrical black sheer dress with a nude under layer that features significantly shorter side that puts her incredibly long, strong legs at the center of the photo. As The Inquisitr previously report — and as her post’s geotag shows — the model is in the Latin American country to attend Cosmopolitan Fashion Night.

Culpo is posing in a building hall right outside of the emergency stairs as the camera is positioned closer to the ground, capturing her from below. The position of the camera helps accentuate Culpo’s slender, tall figure. The model is looking straight at the camera with a serious face, with her lips pursed in a stern yet seductive manner.

She teamed her minidress with a pair of high black heels that make her legs appear even longer. She has her brunette hair in a meticulous side part and slicked back, in a sophisticated hairstyle that allows the focus to remain on her face. Culpo is wearing a black smokey eye that matches her dress, while wearing nude lipstick and a little bronzer that frames her face and highlights her cheekbones.

The post, which Culpo shared with her 3.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 51,000 likes and more than 380 comments in under an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the former Miss Universe and praise her flawless looks and style.

“You look like a Bond girl,” one user offered.

“Sooo um how do we get those legs,” another one asked, paired with a laughing-crying emoji.

In addition to attending high profile events around the world, Culpo also recently posed for her second spread with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last year, as the magazine pointed out. Late last year, the model jetted off to Kangaroo Island in South Australia to shoot her spread with photographer Josie Clough, the report continued.

“I’ve been dying to do this my entire career,” she told SI Swimsuit when asked how she felt about being apart of the issue.