Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Pleads Guilty To Driving on A Suspended License

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's boyfriend, experiences more legal woes.

Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, who already has a long list of crimes in his record, is now experiencing yet another legal issue. On September 13 in Long Island, New York, a police officer saw Petty run a stop sign in the early morning hours. The police then pulled Petty over, and when they asked for his driver’s license, it became apparent that Petty was driving with a suspended license.

Petty was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a crime that he plead guilty to. Now, Petty will have to pay $88 in fines so that he can take care of the incident and attempt to get a valid license, according to TMZ.

Petty’s recent legal troubles come right after his girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, made a few statements that caused many to wonder if the couple was either secretly married or engaged.

“Consistently when I escape the shower, my better half takes this great salve that we just purchased, and he kneads my feet, and rubs them. He rubs each toe exclusively, and the impact point, and the chunk of my foot, and he does everything,” she said, according to Hi Cliq Studio.

Back in December 2018, the world learned about Minaj’s relationship with Petty. Since Minaj’s fans have learned more about Petty, some have questioned her decision to date a man that already has a long history of criminal convictions. However, Minaj has consistently responded by sharing news of her happy relationship and throwing all of her support behind her new man. Minaj’s comments about the relationship have demonstrated that she is completely devoted to Petty.

Petty is a registered sex offender, a fact that concerned those close to Minaj as well as several of her fans when they first learned about her boyfriend’s history. Back in 1995, Petty was convicted for a first-degree attempted rape incident that happened in 1994 involving a 16-year-old-girl, and he also used a knife while committing the crime. After his conviction, Petty was ordered to serve 18 to 54 months in prison, according to Page Six. Petty also has a manslaughter conviction under his belt, and while in prison, he wound up accumulating a bevy of violations.

However, Minaj’s past may explain why she is so accepting of Petty. Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, is a convicted child rapist. She also has close ties with Tekashi69, a rapper who pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.