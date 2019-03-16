Taylor Swift May Have Rekindled Feud With The Wests With Her Latest ‘Like’ On Instagram

Taylor Swift is using social media to draw attention to Kanye West’s portrayal of her in his video for his song “Famous.”

According to People, the “Teardrops On My Guitar” singer reportedly supported claims from an Instagram user regarding the rapper’s 2016 video. The post was a reposted tweet of a social media user bashing the video, which included nude sculptures of West, Swift, his wife Kim Kardashian West, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ray J, ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner and Bill Cosby. The figures were all connected to each other in one way and had made multiple headlines for their antics in the media. The user compared West’s artistic expression as “revenge porn” and said of the video that “it was disgusting” as she tweeted what she referred to as an “unpopular opinion: Kanye edition.”

“It’s so weird to see how Kanye got away with putting realistic depictions of naked celebrities in his video,” the Instagram user stated as their caption. “I was reading comments the other day and people said they didn’t like Taylor because she ‘uses songs to humiliate her ex-boyfriends’, we know that’s not true but isn’t it strange that they don’t apply that same logic to a man putting a naked woman in his music video that’s been viewed millions of times because he just doesn’t like her.”

West, 41, reportedly said he wasn’t intending to be malicious by adding a nude sculpture of Swift in his video, but was simply using them to portray what fame means in western society. The “Blame Game” rapper also reportedly spoke to Swift about his creative direction, which was recorded by Kardashian while the two were in West’s studio. According to People, the reality star posted snake emojis on the Snapchat video shortly after the “Trouble” singer denied she approved being featured in the song or video for “Famous.” The video challenged Swift’s credibility and began what the 29-year-old star describes as a ” hate campaign.” Swift opened up about the ordeal to Elle in an essay for the magazine’s April issue.

“The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feel lower than I’ve ever felt in my life,” Swift said of Kardashian’s video.

Swift also mentioned she wishes she could have a formal apology from West and his wife for their alleged bullying. According to Elle, Kardashian told Watch What Happens Live in January that the feud between her and Swift is “long done.”