John Legend Speaks Out About The College Admissions Scandal

Since the news officially broke of the recent college bribery scandal, the influence wealthy people have upon college admissions has been a hot topic of debate. The investigation involves 50 people who have allegedly participated in using bribery and cheating to manipulate big name university admissions. Lori Loughlin of Full House and Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives are just a couple of well known figures that have been accused. Many are now questioning whether or not the children of wealthy and influential parents really have to work for their spot in prestigious schools. Musician John Legend who has two young children of his own, recently spoke out about the issue, according to Hot New Hip Hop News.

While hearing that big name celebrities such as Huffman and Loughlin are allegedly involved in such extreme practices of deceit was shocking to many, Legend wasn’t necessarily surprised. In fact, he believes that whether it’s right or not, the college admission process isn’t always as fair and just as we might like to think. In some institutions, students may get preference simply because their parents donated money to the school or they had an influential family member who previously attended.

“I think it’s a longer conversation because I think a lot of people look at this rightly as fraudulent and dishonest. But the bottom line is, the system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time. The admissions system rewards people’s parents being wealthy and people’s parents having gone to a certain school. There’s a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren’t really that fair to a lot of other people.”

Legend isn’t alone in his frustration regarding the situation. Many feel that these advantages that wealthy students potentially receive are an injustice to those who work hard to get into college without any outside assistance. Loughlin in particular has been receiving a firestorm of media backlash for the alleged bribery tactics she used to get her two teenage daughters into the University of Southern California.

Reports claim that Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli agreed to pay $50,000 to secure their daughters’ admission to USC. In addition, the parents are said to have claimed their daughters were members of their high school crew team, while neither teen actually participated in the sport, according to CNBC. In wake of the scandal, Loughlin was dropped by the Hallmark Channel and her daughter Olivia Jade was let go from a partnership she had with Sephora.