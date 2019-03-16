Watch Swansea City Vs. Manchester City FA Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Quarterfinal Live Online

Manchester City can keep their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive with a win over Championship side Swansea City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester City can keep the impossible dream of a quadruple championship in the 2018/2019 season alive — a feat no English top flight side has ever accomplished, as Inquisitr reported. All they need to do, at least at this stage, is pull out a win over the 15th-place team from England’s second tier, the EFL Championship, when they travel to Wales to face Swansea City in an FA Cup quarterfinal single-match eliminator that will live stream from Stadiwm Liberty.

Against the team that not only set records last season on their way to the Premier League title, but leads the league again this season, per Sky Sports, and already has one trophy secured — the League, or Carabao, Cup — Swansea City may not appear to stand much of a chance. After all, this is a team that was relegated from the Premier League after last season. But Manager Graham Potter believes that the unique, one-game-per-round format of the FA Cup could work to the Swans’ advantage.

“It is a one-off game. Over a two-legged tie or more than that, you’ve got no chance pretty much, because the quality is so high,” Potter said on Friday, as quoted by the BBC. “But in a one-off match anything can happen and we will try to manufacture something from that.”

Team-leading goal-scorer Oliver McBurnie of Swansea City may have to sit out the FA Cup quarterfinal due to illness. Harry Trump / Getty Images

