Selena Gomez Shares Kind Words About Her Newly-Married Ex, Justin Bieber

Gomez fully supports Bieber's new marriage.

When the world first learned that Justin Bieber was marrying Hailey Baldwin, there was a lot of shocked reactions to the news. However, the engagement news seemed to surprise Bieber’s former longtime girlfriend, Selena Gomez, most of all. After all, at the time the story broke about Bieber’s wedding plans, Gomez was hospitalized and receiving treatment for a recent emotional breakdown.

“Selena can be a delicate flower, especially because she has had constant medical struggles, but Justin’s engagement and quick marriage threw her off guard and hit her hard,” a source said, according to People. “She and Justin have been on and off for years, although they were so young when it all began. Justin was her first big love, and she isn’t over him.”

Bieber also reportedly felt horrible for Gomez when he first learned about her condition at the time. He was upset to hear that Gomez was in the hospital, and his first reaction was to worry about her well-being.

“This was his first great love, and while he was young and traveling around the world as a superstar, he learned a great deal from her,” a source said, according to People.

However, since the news of Bieber’s marriage hit the press, Gomez has made an excellent recovery, and had plenty of time to think her emotions through. Gomez and Bieber were one of the most famous celebrity couples during the years they were together. While the couple’s relationship was very on-again and off-again, they have been split for quite some time, and it’s only natural that they would be moving on from each other. It’s still obvious that the former couple still cares about each other, which is probably why Gomez has finally thrown her full support behind Bieber’s marriage.

In footage from her Instagram Live, @selenagomez says her new album is "coming very soon" https://t.co/VxKWr0J1cQ pic.twitter.com/wBREZ49kYG — billboard (@billboard) March 13, 2019

“She’s sent Justin very loving messages of support,” an insider said, according to Stylecaster. “[Gomez is] wishing Justin the best.”

Of course, Gomez sending supportive and caring messages to Bieber about his new bride since her recovery sounds exactly like something she would do. Gomez has always been careful with her words, and since she has been focusing on her health and self-improvement goals, she hasn’t been as active on social media as she had been previously.

Now, many of her posts are very honest as she shares her struggles and the steps she has taken toward her recovery. In fact, Gomez’s recently released song, “Anxiety,” which she worked on with Julia Michaels, is a song written about Gomez’s struggles and road to recovery.