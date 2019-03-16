Ashley Graham Flaunts Killer Curves In Striped Swimsuit On Instagram

Ashley Graham keeps her Instagram fans coming back with her varied posts that range from swimsuit shots, magazine covers, and humorous captions. On Friday, the 31-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy Boomerang that features herself in a striped swimsuit that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the clip, the plus-size model is seen running in the direction of the camera while rocking a one-piece swimsuit featuring thin black and white stripes. The piece has a low-cut neckline that showcases her busty figure as she moves in the video. Graham is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and down in straight strands that fall over her shoulder and onto her chest as they jump up and down with her body’s movement.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is wearing black eyeliner, eyeshadow, and mascara for a perfectly light smokey eye that intensifies her fierce gaze. She is running with her lips slightly parted in a coquettish smile that adds a seductive vibe to the shot. Graham is posing on a beach, next to the ocean and in front of a gorgeous rock formation.

While she didn’t specify the name of the beach, she wrote that she is somewhere Los Angeles this weekend.

The post, which she shared with her 8.2 million Instagram followers, was viewed nearly 350,000 times, garnering more than 104,000 likes and just shy of 360 comments in just a few hours. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the model, took to the comments section to praise her looks and share their admiration for Graham.

“You are the most gorgeous human on the planet,” one user wrote.

“Oh no baby what is you doing? It is still too cold out here for us to be taking beach trips,” another joked, engaging with the model’s caption.

As the hashtag in her post shows, Graham is rocking a swimsuit from her own swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All. Graham told Vogue Australia that she wanted to design her own ranges of inclusive swimwear because “nobody wanted to make them” for her “curvy” body.

“Slow and steady wins the race. I’ve been doing this for 20 years now, so I’m really happy to see so much progression in the last five years,” she told Vogue during the interview of the issue of diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

“I feel like every time I walk the runway I’m just reminding people and showcasing that beauty comes in all different sizes and it’s really that diversity inclusion conversation,” she added.