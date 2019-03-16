The Kree-Skrull War Will Continue In The MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel, in theaters now.

Captain Marvel introduced a whole lot of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) made her big debut, while moviegoers also got a more in-depth understanding of the Kree, who played a role in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film. The Skrulls made their way to the MCU for the first time and the story of the Kree-Skrull war finally played out on the big screen. This is one of the most popular and important storylines in all of Marvel Comics and its introduction in Captain Marvel is about to lead to much bigger things.

In Captain Marvel Official Movie Special, via Comic Book, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige assured fans that this wasn’t the last they’d be seeing of the notorious storyline.

“This Captain Marvel story was the right one to bring them into the fold and to introduce the overarching narrative of the Kree-Skrull War, which is one of the most important and groundbreaking storylines in the Marvel comics,” Feige explained. “That will be the backdrop to the adventures of Captain Marvel.”

It appears that the Kree-Skrull war will be the lingering story in upcoming Captain Marvel projects and possible team up flicks in the future. Feige also noted that the battle between the alien races has always been talked about at Marvel Studios, since the very beginning in fact. The Skrulls were widely discussed in the early days due to their complexity and their ability to shapeshift.

“They are very important to the mythology of our comics universe, going back decades,” Feige continued.

The fight between the Kree and Skrulls began back in 1971 in Avengers 89-97. The arc was written by Roy Thomas, Stan Lee’s first successor.

The Skrulls were seen in a new light in Captain Marvel, as they are normally known as the “bad guys” in the comics, but gained empathy from moviegoers in the new film. The shapeshifters were on the run from the Kree after their population began to diminish and Captain Marvel eventually ended up aiding the Skrulls in finding a new home by betraying her Kree comrades.

The only uncertainty about the Kree-Skrull war in the MCU is when it will take place. There could very well be an origin story of the battle set in the past. Ronin the Accuser is one of the most famous Kree in Marvel Comics. He was killed at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy. He would be absent in all present day and future storylines involving the battle, but could appear in flashback films.