‘Fuller House’ Producers Want To “Protect” Child Actors From Lori Loughlin Arrest

The show has an "open door policy" for child stars with questions about the arrest.

Lori Loughlin’s future status on hit Netflix show Fuller House remains unknown, as the sitcom’s cast and crew are forced to deal with the aftermath of her arrest, reports People.

A source close to production has said the producers of the show are worried about the young cast members.

“There is a concerted effort to protect the kids on the show from all this news. Lori isn’t on every episode, but there is a lot of affection on the set. She is great with the kids, and they all love her,” the source said.

“So almost every other adult, both cast and crew, I have reached out to [the kids] to make sure that they are okay. There’s a group text, and everyone is calling each other. It’s not really gossip, it’s more trying to come to terms with it. No one saw this coming with her.”

Loughlin’s career has taken a hit since she was revealed to have had an alleged role in the college admissions scandal Monday. Hallmark Channel dropped Loughlin from all involved projects on Thursday. The network said in a statement, “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations.”

Loughlin was one of the dozens charged as part of a widespread college admissions scheme that involved elite colleges and universities.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters falsely appear as members of rowing teams, according to the indictment. It’s not apparent whether Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were aware of the alleged scheme, and neither has been charged.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Other well-known individuals named in the scam include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and author Jane Buckingham.

Giannulli appeared in federal court Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond. Loughlin appeared in federal court on Wednesday where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press.

The Fuller House cast and crew have adopted an open door policy concerning issues related to Loughlin’s arrest.

“The producers have told the kids – and their parents – that if they have any questions or need anything from them at all, they will be available to help talk it through,” the insider said. “Really, they couldn’t have handled it better. It’s professional but also very compassionate to everybody involved, including Lori.”