Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, Once Said Her Classmates ‘Forget’ She Attended Her High School

As more information surrounding Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, being charged, and their alleged college admissions scam surfaces, more evidence has shown their daughter, Olivia Jade, wasn’t the biggest fan of going to school.

A 2018 vlog from Olivia Jade’s beauty YouTube channel shows the 19-year-old influencer documenting her last day at her Los Angeles high school. According to People, the clip is about nine minutes long and shows Olivia Jade getting ready for school. In one clip, she explains to her following of more than 1 million subscribers that said she was mostly attending her last day of high school because of a senior class prank that would commence.

“I’m, like, excited to go… do the school prank,” she said. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think my class doesn’t even — and maybe they forget I go there!”

Olivia Jade’s video continues to document the prank, which involved using wrapping paper to cover the school’s quad area. She also captures she and her classmates getting in trouble by faculty members for pulling the prank.

Loughlin was among 50 people who were charged and indicted on Tuesday for allegedly paying into a nationwide scheme that allowed students to cheat on college entrance exams like the SAT, as well as admitting students to elite schools like Yale and Georgetown based on athletic recruitment. People reports that Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $50,000 to make it appear as if their daughter was on the school’s rowing team, though there was no evidence that supported she was on the team.

Both Loughlin’s children, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, were accepted to USC allegedly due to their parents’ financial efforts, Olivia Jade posted about not being particularly excited about attending the university, and mentioned how she was more excited about the school’s extracurricular activities. In her 2018 interview, the USC freshman said she looked forward to, “game days, partying,” and that, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Olivia Jade later created a follow-up video claiming her comments were “stupid and ignorant.” The Inquisitr previously reported that she and her sister are “living a never-ending nightmare” as the story hits the media airwaves. The social media influencer’s career is also in jeopardy, as she was recently dropped from a beauty campaign with Sephora, as well as a campaign with TRESemme. The drop is reportedly due to the backlash Olivia Jade’s family has faced.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a source told People.