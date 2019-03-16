Lori Loughlin’s Husband Is Vocal Trump Supporter Who Complained That ‘People Need To Carry Their Own Weight’

Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, may want to reconsider how vocal he is about his support of Donald Trump.

The fashion designer and husband of the now-former Fuller House star has been caught up in the college admissions scandal that engulfed hundreds of wealth parents who allegedly paid their kids’ way into top colleges and universities. Though Mossimo and Lori have been very quiet since the scandal broke, a Page Six report found that this wasn’t always the case.

Recently, actor Tom Arnold took to Twitter to share an encounter he had with someone he called “#CollegeCheatingScandal DAD” — who a Page Six source identified as Mossimo. Arnold recounted how he got into something of a verbal tiff with the dad as he was “rambling on again about Trump & people carrying their own weight.”

The Page Six report found another witness who confirmed the exchange and said that Mossimo was well-known for his rants about “entitled” people who apparently wanted everything handed to them.

“Mossimo was talking about how he agrees with Trump, and that people need to carry their own weight. He was saying there’s a lot of ‘takers’ out there and entitled people,” a source told the outlet.

But that is exactly what Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are accused of doing, with federal investigators saying they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC by claiming they were crew athletes. Loughlin has become the public face of the scandal, and in short time was dropped by Lifetime and booted from the Netflix revival Fuller House.

The scandal is now engulfing the entire family. Not only was Lori Loughlin arrested on federal fraud charges, but her daughters have been forced to leave USC amid a rush of viral attention. A report from People noted that older daughter Olivia Jade, a popular social media figure, has been struggling with the aftermath of the scandal.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” an insider told the magazine about Lori Loughlin’s daughter. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

Like her mother, Olivia Jade has seen a swift backlash to her career as well, with makeup company Sephora dropping her as a social media representative and a number of other advertisers following suit.