Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In On Hannah Brown Becoming The New Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe is offering encouragement to Hannah Brown as she starts her journey to find love.

Just this past week, Bachelor Nation announced their newest bachelorette, 24-year-old Hannah Brown. Brown, who was known as Hannah B. on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, fell head-over-heels for Underwood, but unfortunately was sent home brokenhearted. Now she’s getting her second chance at finding love and this time she’s the one calling the shots. Fans of the show had mixed responses to the announcement of Brown becoming the new bachelorette. Former star of The Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe provided her thoughts on the decision, according to E! News.

Bristowe was in Brown’s shoes once before during the 11th season of the show, so she knows the pressures the position comes with. She was pursued by 26 different men before eventually choosing 28-year-old personal trainer Shawn Booth. The pair were engaged for three years before eventually splitting up in November of 2018. Although her stint on the show didn’t end up with lasting love, Bristowe has recently moved on with former The Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick, according to People. She now hopes that Brown can also find that special person just for her.

Despite many people’s criticism of Brown, Bristowe hopes that people can learn to accept her and give her a chance.

“This is going to help her grow, this is going to help her realize who she is and come into herself and we need to support her along that journey, because it’s gonna be a beautiful thing. And we can turn it into her being an actual, like, you know, ‘pageant nightmare’ if we’re all hard on her and trolling her. If we support her, it can be a beautiful thing.”

Brown was born and raised in the south and was crowned Miss Alabama USA in 2018. Her bubbly personality shone through during her stint on The Bachelor. Nevertheless, it’s clear that she’s not yet used to being the one in the spotlight. She seemed hesitant and a little uncomfortable when she was introduced as the new season’s star in the Bachelor live finale this past week. Her difficulty forming responses to Chris Harrison’s questions led to many calling her “awkward” on social media.

Hannah Brown announced as the next 'Bachelorette' https://t.co/kdQ91ubp7c pic.twitter.com/N8r9ddocQL — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2019

Nevertheless, Bristowe asked fans to consider the situation Brown has found herself thrust into and find some understanding. Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Bibiana Julian echoed her sentiments.