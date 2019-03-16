Kyle Massey, Former Disney Star, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

A 13-year-old girl files a suit against Massey for over $1.5 million.

Kyle Massey, a former Disney star who appeared on the show That’s So Raven, is being sued by a minor alleging that Massey sent her a bevy of explicit texts, photos and videos to her phone. The minor female, who is now 13-years-old, said she was introduced to Massey back when she was 4-years-old with her mother during a visit to Universal City in 2009. She is currently suing Massey for at least $1.5 million, according to TMZ

The girl claims that her and Massey continued contacting each other after their Universal City meeting in 2009. She saw him as a father figure initially, which is how he was able to stay in her life for so long and also allowed him to become a close confidant of hers. The girl’s dream was to obtain a career in the entertainment industry much like Massey had, and she was hoping Massey could help guide her to achieve her goal. The 13-year-old girl’s mother was aware of the relationship and permitted her daughter to start contacting Massey so that the girl could learn more about the entertainment industry.

Massey and the girl stayed in contact for several years, and he often communicated both with the girl and the girl’s mother. However, after the girl turned 13 and she expressed interest again in pursuing a career in entertainment, the relationship with Massey started to change, according to TMZ. In December 2018, Massey spoke with the girl and her mother and offered to pay for the girl to come to Los Angeles. Massey told both the girl and her mother that he would let the girl stay with him and his girlfriend, he would take care of her, and he would also find her and agent.

Days later, the strange pictures, videos, and interactions from Massey began. Both the girl and her mother claim that shortly after the conversation about the Los Angeles visit, Massey began sending explicit text messages, images, and videos to the 13-year-old girl’s phone, according to The Daily Mail.

While Massey has not done much lately in the entertainment industry, he worked for the Disney Channel’s show, That’s So Raven, from 2003 until 2007. Massey played Cory Baxter on that series. Once his tenure on That’s So Raven ended, Massey was given a spinoff show, Cory in the House. Massey played the title character, also Cory Baxter, on that show from 2007 until 2008. Since then, Massey appeared on season 11 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010. He has also guest starred on Gotham and Being Mary Jane.