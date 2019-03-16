Rita Ora Flaunts Insane Body In Nude Bra & Panties On Instagram

Rita Ora turned up the heat on Instagram with a sexy bathroom selfie on Friday night. After wrapping up her Japan concerts with an adrenaline-pumping show in Osaka on March 15, the “Only Want You” songstress flaunted her incredible figure on the popular social media platform by posing for a sultry snap in nothing but her underwear.

Fresh from her fiery performance at the Zepp Namba live hall, the gorgeous singer took to her Instagram page to dispense some sage advice for all the ladies who follow her on social media. Ora opened up about the challenges of finding the right bra size and accompanied her message with a sizzling photo of herself wearing a flattering bra and panties, and nothing else.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker sent pulses racing in a nude bra and high-cut underwear, showing off her insane body as she posed for a selfie in the bathroom mirror. The revealing snapshot showcased her svelte waistline, putting her busty assets and toned abs on full display.

“Just got my bra size refitted and realized I was wearing the wrong size this whole time!” Ora wrote in the photo caption.

“Ladies, go measure yourselves, you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” the stunning singer and actress advised her Instagram followers.

In her latest photo shared to Instagram, the Phoenix artist wore the same dramatic makeup that she had on stage for her Osaka gig. Ora highlighted her pretty features with shimmering cranberry eyeshadow and plumped up her naturally pouty lips with matte burnt-ruby lipstick.

The singer painted her nails in sparkling gold and silver tones. She let her blonde tresses frame her face in a loose, flowy hair style and opted to forgo any artifice by not wearing any jewelry.

In the head-turning snap, Ora showcased some of her many tattoos, proudly flashing her arm and hand ink as she held up her phone to take the selfie.

Her photo received a lot of attention from her 14.6 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 156,000 likes and 1,130 comments within an hour of having been posted.

“This girl is on fireeeeee,” quipped one of her fans, while another person wrote, “Still got the most amazing rack! Don’t worry!”

Earlier this morning, Ora treated her Instagram followers to a glorious collection of eye-catching photos taken during her performance in Osaka. Just like in the case of her previous concerts, the singer showed off her stage look in a photo collage posted after the show, which also gave a good indication of what the atmosphere was like at the Zepp Namba live hall.

The photos revealed that Ora rocked the stage in Osaka in a black curve-hugging bodysuit, complete with red ruffled and frilled details around her bust and on the sides. She teamed up her outfit with black tights and sparkling lace-up boots that went all the way up to her knees.

Ora will continue her Asian tour with a concert in Taipei on March 16. After that, the singer is due to perform in Dubai and will later take her “Phoenix World Tour” to Europe.