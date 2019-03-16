Maci Bookout ‘Laughing Off’ Pregnancy Rumors, She And Husband Have ‘Talked’ About Having More Kids

Rumors that Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is pregnant with her fourth child have been swirling after photos posted online revealed what some fans thought looked like a baby belly. However, Hollywood Life spoke to an MTV insider who claims the mom-of-three is “laughing off” the pregnancy rumors.

“She is not pregnant and finds it interesting how much everyone cares about any changes in her body.”

This is not the first time that Maci has been plagued by pregnancy rumors. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been speculating that Maci is pregnant with her fourth child since Halloween, when a photo of her with her family dressed for the occasion appeared to have been photoshopped. Since then, she hasn’t escaped the rumors.

However, just because she isn’t pregnant, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t want to have another child.

“She and Taylor McKinney have talked about having more children. After some of the challenges they have had, it would be a delightful surprise to be carrying again,” the source explained.

As most Teen Mom OG fans know, Maci Bookout suffers from Polycystic ovary syndrome, known as PCOS.

“While she may have kids again soon, she is not pregnant right now, at least not the she is aware of. But she doesn’t take the pregnancy speculation too seriously, she and Taylor laugh it off,” the source reiterated.

Maci has been open about the possibility of adopting in the future. The source revealed that if the couple does have more kids, they could be adopted.

Maci is already a mother to three children. She has two kids with her husband, Taylor McKinney, a son and a daughter. She also has a son with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards.

Viewers were introduced to Maci Bookout on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was then she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. Her relationship with her then boyfriend, Ryan Edwards, did not work out. She eventually met and married her current husband, Taylor McKinney.

Maci has been sharing her story with fans on Teen Mom OG. Currently, new episodes of the show are not airing on MTV, but reportedly the show will be returning for a new season. The cast is set to return, including Maci and her family, as well as her ex, Ryan Edwards, and his wife, Mackenzie. Mackenzie recently revealed that she has been filming for new episodes. It is unclear when a new season will air. Until then, fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which are currently airing on Monday nights.