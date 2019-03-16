‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Lowers Her Bikini Top In Racy Instagram Boomerang

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will come in about two months, but the magazine is keeping fans’ interest piqued by sharing sizzling snapshot after sizzling snapshot of its drop-dead gorgeous models with its Instagram followers. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a racy Boomerang featuring Anne de Paula, which leaves little to the imagination.

In the clip, the Brazilian beauty is donning a red triangle bikini top featuring two thick straps that go over the model’s neck, helping accentuate her busty figure. In addition, the 23-year-old swimsuit model is drawing even more attention to her cleavage by lowering the middle strap of her top, putting on a very revealing display. She teamed it with a matching barely-there bottom that sits high on de Paula’s frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure, including her curvy hips and toned thighs.

She completed her sexy look with a necklace in colors that match the tone of her bikini, featuring a similarly colorful African-inspired pendant. De Paula is posing in front of a white wall with one leg in front of the other, while she has her free hand over her head in the clip. She is looking at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips slightly open in a seductive way.

She is wearing her dark brown hair swept to the side and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. The model appears to be wearing little-to-no makeup in the footage, showcasing her natural features.

The post, which Sports Illustrated shared with its nearly 2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 91,000 times, garnering nearly 13,000 likes and 115 comments. Users of the social media platform, who are fans of the magazine, took to the comments section to praise de Paula’s beauty and note their excitement over the upcoming issue.

“This looks amazing. I can’t wait to see the photos,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful picture and beautiful body and bikini,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated recently noted, de Paula jetted off to Kenya earlier this year to shoot her third spread for the popular magazine edition. The model was the winner of the 2017 model search, which earned her a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017 rookie class, the report continued.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an SI model,” she said, as quoted in the report. “When I started modeling, I would show people SI photos that I wanted to recreate on the beach in Rio. I wasn’t expecting it all.”