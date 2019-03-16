Stella Maxwell Goes Glam To Pose For The Cover Of ‘Editorialist’ Magazine

Victoria’s Secret angel Stella Maxwell is well-known among her fans for posting her stunning snaps every week. And on Friday evening, she took to her Instagram account and treated her 4.5 million fans to a new photograph which wowed everyone.

The photo was captured for the cover of The Editorialist— a magazine dedicated to luxury fashion accessories. In the snap, the 28-year-old model could be seen wearing a lilac-colored, halterneck style top which she teamed with a matching blazer and a pair of printed pants. The skimpy top allowed the model to flaunt some serious sideboob which caught the interest of everyone who saw the picture.

The model accessorized with a stunning silver pendant as well as a belt made up of beads which Stella held in her hands. To pull off a highly-glamorous look, the model wore a full face of makeup, comprising some bright blue eyeshadow which she applied around her eyes. Stella also applied lots of bronzer to contour her face and finished off her makeup with a mauve-colored lipstick which accentuated her plump lips. She let her blonde hair down and styled it into a side parting which gave her a very different look.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 24,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hot model with various compliments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Stella is a “breathtakingly-stunning goddess,” while another one opined that the model is the best when it comes to posing for magazine covers and added that the current cover is legendary. Another fan said that the model is, undoubtedly, born for the camera because she is extremely photogenic.

Prior to posting the said pic, Stella shared yet another glamorous snapshot and a video with her fans which was captured during her photo shoot with Milucca Makeup.

In the snap, the Belgian bombshell could be seen donning a red, off-the-shoulder ensemble, and to match her outfit, she opted for a dark red shade of lipstick with a tinge of blue which looked really sexy. She also wore a combination of blue-and-red eyeshadow which was intricately applied to her eyelids to highlight her beautiful blue eyes.

When it comes to her makeup, the model keeps no secrets. According to an article by In Style, the model demoed how she applied her signature cat eyeliner during her appearance at an event for the Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2017. Per the piece, the model uses a liquid eyeliner with a precise tip to apply her signature-style cat eyeliner. A similar style of eyeliner can also be seen in the said picture.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 39,000 likes and 255 comments where fans — particularly her female followers — complimented the model on her stunning makeup and wrote that they can’t wait to get their hands on the stunning lipstick to pull off a similar look.