Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Killer Physique In Gold Bikini From Her Recently-Launched Brand

A little over a year after hanging up her wings, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio has finally shared with her Instagram fans what she has been doing all this time. On Friday, the 37-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking a gold bikini from her recently launched swimwear brand, GAL Floripa.

In the photo, the Brazilian beauty is donning a gold bandeau bikini top featuring a circular cutout in the middle with a seashell pendant hanging from it. She teamed it with a matching high-rise bottom with details on the side and the same shell pendants. The bikini bottom sits high just above the model’s bellybutton, which accentuates her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist.

Ambrosio has her body to the camera as she poses with one leg in front of the other, further accentuating her gorgeous figure. She has her arms raised above her head, tilted to the side as she uses her hands to frame the sun in the sky, creating an interesting visual effect. The natural light matches the color of her bikini, giving the photo a very peaceful vibe.

Ambrosio is wearing her hair swept to the side and down in natural, loose waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her stretched arm.

The post, which Ambrosio shared with her nearly 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 244,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments within a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Ambrosio’s beauty and express their excitement of the announcement of new business venture in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Portuguese.

“You are sooo beautiful! I love you Alessandra,” one user wrote.

“Love this sunset, you make every picture look better,” another one chimed in.

As Ambrosio noted in her caption, the name of GAL Floripa’s collection is called Galactic Sun. The model launched the brand with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and best friend, Gisele Coria, which is an idea that the three had been dreaming about since they were little girls, as People pointed out.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin. We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18,” Ambrosio told People.