‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Director James Gunn Reacts To Being Reinstated By Disney

In a triumphant return, writer-director James Gunn has been hired back by Disney and is back to work on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn, who has been known to be very much involved in social media, commenting on film-related news, replying to fans and even indulging in a lot of interaction that has nothing to do with films, was understandably silent due to being fired from Guardians in 2018. However, hours after being news broke of his return, as covered by The Inquisitr, Gunn was quick to release a short statement on his Twitter account.

Gunn has been instrumental in Marvel Studios’ plans for taking its characters and storylines into space. The very much underrated and undervalued Guardians Of The Galaxy was, at the time, considered to be a huge risk for the studio. Investing in a group of unknown comic book characters, and a director known mostly for his low budget independent films, seemed risky indeed. However, the unprecedented box office success of Guardians Of The Galaxy proved to all that Gunn was a talented director. The successes continued with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

However, after Gunn’s years-old tweets of inappropriate jokes re-surfaced, Disney fired the writer-director and the third installment of the Guardians franchise was put on hold, indefinitely, as per a CNN report.

The decision was met with a lot of outrage and backlash. The entire cast of the Guardians films showed their support for Gunn in a joint statement, as covered by Deadline. However, despite the many people speaking out, Gunn himself was on a social media self-exile, which was uncharacteristic of the usual social media savvy director. But now, Gunn has released a statement on his personal Twitter account, thanking fans for their support.

Gunn’s tweet was met with overjoyed support from fans and colleagues as people began to reach out to him in support and congratulations.

Audiences and fans were unaware as to the fate of the third Guardians film without James Gunn, and even Kevin Feige admitted that the project would be put on the backburner, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back. Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out—although we’ve never announced a release date actually, it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

Whether those comments were an intentional smoke screen by Feige or Gunn’s fate was still undetermined at that time, is unclear. It’s also difficult to determine whether the plans for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will now be fast-tracked and brought to the forefront in light of James Gunn’s return.