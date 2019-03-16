Popular YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out

Singh announced her bisexuality on her Twitter account.

Since the start of the year, Lilly Singh has been a busy woman, and her fame and popularity continues to rise. This week, fans learned that Singh is the potential NBC choice to replace Carson Daly on his popular late-night show. Prior to Singh’s selection, however, she announced some immensely important personal news via her social media account.

On February 24, 2019, Singh posted to her Twitter account a message announcing her bisexuality and coming out, while she also posted some thematic words that continue to make her a role model for empowering women.

“Female, Coloured, Bisexual,” Singh tweeted, according to Billboard, checking each word. “Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

Singh’s message encourages women to embrace and display their identities with pride, while also setting herself up as an example with her own actions. Singh has had a history of making her mark with the female empowerment movement, and her recent tweet sharing her own identity has earned her respect from a wide variety of people.

Singh, 30, is a well-known actress and comedienne, and her popular YouTube persona, “Superwoman,” grabbed the attention of women across America. Singh’s YouTube channel is immensely popular, and she has amassed over 14 million followers. After she posted her message, her channel was inundated with supportive responses from fans congratulating her brave act of not only coming out as bisexual, but also offering herself as an example of a woman willing to embrace and share her identity without shame.

“We’re proud of you, Lilly. Thank you speaking out for equality and inspiring so many others with that simple, powerful idea: all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights,” UNICEF wrote to Singh, according to Inside Edition.

Singh’s willingness to come out on Twitter, where she has over 5.7 million followers, so publicly and so powerfully has several in the South Asian community praising her actions. In the South Asian culture, many women are afraid to embrace their sexuality in such a forthcoming way, and Singh is being praised for setting herself up as an example, according to HuffPost.

Along with her YouTube and social media fame, Singh has also appeared in several movies, including Bad Moms, Fahrenheit 451, and Dr. Cabbi. She also appeared in the music video “Girls Like You,” performed by Cardi B and Maroon 5.