DCEU’s ‘The Flash’ May Be Speeding Toward A November 2019 Production Start Date

Fan’s hopes and dreams of ever seeing a standalone Flash movie have been tempered over the years. With all the changes at Warner Bros., the studios’ constant reactionary decisions to their films underperforming, the solo movie plans of the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) Scarlet Speedster seemed to have been shelved. However, an exclusive report from Geeks Worldwide claims that The Flash may be looking for a production start date of November.

The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, first appeared in Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, as Warner Bros. was attempting to convene their shared universe of DC Comics superheroes. Miller fully got to play the character in Justice League, the underwhelming performance of which shifted a lot of priorities at the studio. Most recently, the massive blockbuster success of Aquaman, as reported by The Inquisitr, may have caused the studio to re-prioritize their plans for their film line up.

Aquaman was applauded for its use of contained storytelling to tell the story of that one hero, instead of trying to make a universe. The next scheduled release is Shazam!, which is receiving great early reviews and a lot of buzz, as The Inquisitr discussed previously. All this positivity may be why The Flash is finally getting off the ground, looking for a production start date of November, as per Geeks Worldwide.

Actor Jason Momoa, producer Charles Roven, actors Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, producer Deborah Snyder and actor Henry Cavill attend the ‘Justice League’ photocall at The College on November 4, 2017, in London, England. Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

The film currently stars Ezra Miller, Billy Crudup, and Kirsey Clemons. The Flash still has its most recent directors, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, on board, as per a report from Comic Book. When speaking to Collider, Goldstein discussed why the two were given the job by Warner Bros. after many other directors had been considered, but ultimately weren’t chosen.

“They were interested in us because of Game Night and Spider-Man. Because of that combination they did kind of say, ‘We’d like you to consider one of our movies.’ So we read a number of the scripts, and that was one — we’re huge fans of the character, I collected the comic books as a kid. It was an exciting possibility.”

The Flash features the story of a young man who gets powers after a chemical accident that sees him become a speedster, moving at incredible speeds. The television version of the character is enjoying a five season run currently on The CW, played by Grant Gustin. The character has many layers and storylines that make him one of the most interesting DC characters. In the same Collider conversation, co-director John Francis Daley discussed why he and co-director Goldstein chose Flash.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his s–t together like Superman does. It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

The Flash is said to be starting production in November, with no release date set as of yet.