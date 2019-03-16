Kansas City Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill Named In Child Abuse Incident

Although Hill was not listed as a suspect, the recent police incident is causing some concern.

On March 5, Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star wide receiver, was included in a police report that concerned a child abuse accusation. Hill’s team announced that they have been informed about the investigation and are monitoring it closely.

The police report was filed with the Overland Police Department in Kansas on March 5. Hill was listed in the police report as a person that was possibly involved in a child abuse incident. The other person in the police report, listed as “involved,” is the mother of Hill’s child, Crystal Espinal. However, neither Hill nor Espinal appear as named suspects, according to TMZ.

“The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities,” the Kansas City Chiefs said in a statement, according to TMZ.

The police report from the March 5 incident also mentions that the case is closed and will not be prosecuted. Those notes were added to the report on March 8.

However, that is not the only recent report that seems to be concerning police and Hill’s team.

On March 14, there was another police report filed naming Espinal as the individual involved in an assault that featured an underage victim. Hill is never mentioned and is not considered a suspect, however, Hill’s home’s address was listed on both the March 5 and the March 14 reports as the place where the incidents occurred, according to KCTV5 News.

The two incidents are not only times that Hill’s name has come up in legal issues. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery due to an incident that took place in December of 2014, when he was still a student at Oklahoma State University. At that time, his girlfriend, Espinal, was pregnant, and alleged that he had choked her and then hit her in both the face and stomach. After Hill pleaded guilty, his sentence was deferred for three years, and the charge has since been expunged from his record.

Espinal and Hill, who are now engaged, share a 3-year-old son.