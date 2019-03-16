Sam Smith Reveals In An Interview He Identifies As Non-Binary

The singer discusses his gender identity in an interview with Jameela Jamil.

Sam Smith has talked about his sexuality many times in the past, and now the singer is opening up about his gender identity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Smith appeared in the debut episode of Jameela Jamil’s new Instagram show I Weigh Interviews where he revealed that he identifies as “non-binary.”

“When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking, I was like, ‘F—, that is me,'” the “Stay with Me” singer said. He added that he has embraced a “genderqueer” identity, and has decided to currently go by male pronouns.

“Non-binary/genderqueer is that you do not identify in a gender. You are a mixture of all different things. You are your own special creation. That’s how I take it — I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between — it’s all on the spectrum.”

Smith said that as someone who has been free-thinking about their sexuality, he’s tried to apply this attitude to his approach on gender as well.

Another topic Smith addresses in the interview is his problem with body image, an issue he has had “from since I can remember, like since I was a baby.”

In his childhood, Smith was anxious about his physique, which he said was “chubby” and “carried extra estrogen.” He was bullied because of it, including in an instance where a classmate grabbed his chest in front of his peers.

“I had breasts. I used to get my mom to write a note to the school when I was like 8 so I wouldn’t have to go to swimming lessons. So it’s something that’s been in me forever.”

Smith revealed that he had liposuction on his chest at 12 years old, adding that at the time he was happy about it, but that “It didn’t really change anything.”

I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything,” he continued. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”

The singer said that his struggles with body image continued into adulthood.

“It’s the basis of all my sadness. Literally everything I’ve ever been sad about is my weight. I struggle with it every day,” he said.

Smith posted a tweet on Friday that had a glowing endorsement of his “incredible” interview with Jamil.

A few months ago, I sat down with @jameelajamil and spoke with her for her incredible @_iweigh movement. I know this sounds dramatic but this interview completely changed my life. Watch in full on my IGTV now (please be kind haha) xx pic.twitter.com/IMDLSUayso — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 15, 2019

Last month, Smith made an emotional Instagram post about reclaiming his body where he poses in a beachside photo shoot.