Neil deGrasse Tyson Returning To National Geographic Following Investigation Into Assault Allegations

The astrophysicist's shows were removed from airing after multiple accusations made against him.

Famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will be returning to his shows on National Geographic following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, Variety is reporting. Tyson is known for hosting two shows on the channel: Star Talk and Cosmos: Possible Worlds. Cosmos was also set to air on Fox as well, and both Fox and National Geographic have said they are committed to finding a way to still air the show. Cosmos was first set to air on March 3 on Fox, and March 4 on National Geographic.

These premieres would have been a global event, with the show premiering in 172 countries and 43 languages. After the sexual misconduct allegations were made against the astrophysicist host, these plans were put to a screeching halt. The cancellation also affected the release of a companion book to the series called Cosmos: Possible Worlds by Ann Druyan, who created the original show with famous astronomer Carl Sagan. The show was initially based off of one of Sagan’s best-selling books entitled Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. While the original release date for Druyan’s follow-up book was set for February 19, it is still unavailable for purchase.

National Geographic had also made the decision to put a stop to Tyson’s long-running show Star Talk, which was only three episodes into its fifth season at the time. There were 17 episodes left in the season when the allegations were made by two different woman. The channel decided to conduct an investigation after accusations from Bucknell University’s Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, who said Tyson groped her at an event in 2009. Ashley Watson, a former assistant of Tyson’s, claims that the astrophysicist made frequent sexual advances toward her. This is not the first time these kind of allegations have been made against Tyson — musician Tchiya Amet stated that Tyson raped her when they were both graduate students in the 1980s.

Neil deGrasse Tyson cleared to return to TV by Fox, Nat Geo https://t.co/FCv67Ck1sZ pic.twitter.com/Po1S3Nazs5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2019

Tyson refuted all the claims made about him in a Facebook post.

“In any claim, evidence matters,” Tyson wrote. “Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so.”

While National Geographic won’t give the exact results of the investigation, they have officially given the okay for Tyson’s shows to return to television.