‘Maxim’ Model Bregje Heinen Shows Off Model Figure In An Animal-Print Swimsuit

Dutch model Bregje Heinen is no stranger to flaunting her curves in racy pictures on Instagram. Following her pic-posting ritual, the model took to her account on Friday morning and wowed her fans by posting an up-close bikini pic.

In the snapshot, the 26-year-old model could be seen wearing a black-and-white, animal-print swimsuit with a cut-out design over the waist. The model sat on a sun lounger and raised one of her arms to touch her hair, and in the process, she provided a glimpse of her cleavage. Wearing minimal makeup comprising a pink lipstick, the model let her blonde hair down and sported her signature pout to pull off a very sexy pose. She accessorized with a delicate gold pendant which added to her simplicity.

Per the caption of the picture, the snap was captured for the new ad of Red Carter — a New York-based swimwear brand which is known for its chic designs. The brand also posted a few of her pictures in different swimsuits on their official Instagram page where the model provided a full-length view of her enviable body.

As of the writing of this piece, Bregje’s picture accrued more than 5,000 likes and above 150 comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with complimentary comments. One fan said that the model is “irresistibly hot,” while another one called her “stunning beyond words.”

In the pic posted by Red Carter on their page, Bregje could be seen flashing an ear-to-ear smile while flaunting her enviable cleavage. In the second picture, Bregje’s could be seen wearing a skimpy bikini through which she flaunted her well-toned abs and thighs as she struck a side pose.

Prior to posting the current picture, Bregje was featured in a sultry photograph which was captured for the upcoming issue of Maxim — a men’s fashion and lifestyle magazine which is well-known for posting skin-baring photos of models from across the globe.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, the model posed for the magazine while wearing a long-sleeved top that she left unbuttoned at the front to reveal that she wore nothing underneath. The model’s chest-baring snap became an instant hit among her fans and followers who showered her with flirtatious and sexually-explicit comments.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she was discovered at the age of 14, which proves that she is a veteran when it comes to modeling. Apart from her modeling career, Bregje revealed that she is an abstractionist too, and not only that, but she also has her own art website. This shows that the model is not only about good looks but is multi-talented in the truest sense of the word.