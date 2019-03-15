‘The Bachelor’ Star Hannah Godwin Embraces Opportunity After Tearful Finale Facing Colton Underwood

This week, viewers watched as The Bachelor contestant Hannah Godwin was left blindsided and heartbroken by Colton Underwood’s elimination. While Hannah is clearly still working through the hurt she endured while filming, she looked cheerful on the red carpet on Thursday as she hit the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Godwin opened up tearfully during The Bachelor finale as she expressed how surprised she was that she didn’t end up with Colton. Hannah was open and honest about where she was now in working through all of this and viewers rallied to lend her their support.

It looks like Hannah was able to bounce back after that emotional Bachelor finale as she hit the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Godwin wore a gorgeous, slinky silver dress with strappy black heels and a high ponytail as she posed like a pro.

Hannah shared some shots of her sultry look via her Instagram page and noted that it had been an amazing day. Godwin attended the event with Bachelor franchise fan-favorite Bibiana Julian and they clearly had a blast. Hannah also shared some shots from the experience via her Instagram Stories and she showed that she even got to sit very close to superstar Taylor Swift.

Bibiana and Hannah danced to the Backstreet Boys, got to meet plenty of celebrities, and Godwin faced plenty of questions about Colton and The Bachelor. She dished with Access while on the red carpet and she insisted that she’s very happy for Underwood and his gal Cassie Randolph.

Hannah said the evening at the awards ceremony was a night of firsts for her and she embraced the chance to be happy and have fun. Godwin was asked about not being The Bachelorette and she said she’d be watching and she’s excited for Hannah Brown. Vulture asked her if she had been approached about taking the gig herself, and she simply said she couldn’t say one way or the other and that there had been a lot of discussions in the air.

Based on what she shared during Colton’s Bachelor finale, Hannah doesn’t necessarily seem ready to look for love again quite yet. However, many people are hoping she’ll be up for trying again this summer on Bachelor in Paradise. Plenty of fans are disappointed that she won’t be The Bachelorette this spring, but she seems fine with how things are working out at this point.

What comes next for Hannah Godwin? The Bachelor fans really fell in love with her as she competed for Colton Underwood’s love and they’ll be following along on social media to see what she tackles in the months ahead.